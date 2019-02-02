Page-turners from Jaipur

things-to-do

Missed out on this year's edition of JLF? These sketches have got you covered with snippets from speaker sessions

An entertaining session featuring Australian writer Germaine Greer in conversation with journalist Bee Rowlatt on her book, The Female Eunuch, that was published in 1970 was one of Streeten's favourites



While talking about her own journey, mental health activist Ruby Wax highlighted the difference between feeling low and depression

Dubbed as the greatest literary show on earth — the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) — concluded on Monday. And although social media (and JLFinsider) gave us the scoop in real-time, it isn't enough to bring out the kind of flavour you draw from running into someone who has just visited the festival — like artists-cum-writers Nishant Jain and Nicola Streeten, who visited JLF for the first time and left with memories they documented on paper.



Streeten's drawing from the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters in Kerala where she is a guest

The relaxed visitor



Nicola Streeten, UK-based illustrator and historian of British cartoonists

We wonder how easy it is to listen and draw neatly at the same time. But UK-based academic, illustrator and novelist Nicola Streeten who is the founder of Laydeez Do Comics explains that it's just like taking down notes. "Observational drawing is relaxing. As cartoonists, we often draw while listening to podcasts," the 55-year-old says. At JLF, Streeten drew two sketches on sessions she thoroughly enjoyed featuring Australian writer Germaine Greer, and American mental health advocate Ruby Wax. "In my sketches, the focus is on the audience. I drew them live in about 40 minutes and filled in watecolour later," she tells us, over a phone call from Thiruvananthapuram.

Sneak peek



This session from day 2 was all about writing fiction



Nobel laureate Sir Venki Ramakrishnan opened JLF and stressed on the intersection between the science and arts.

US-based cartoonist and writer Nishant Jain, behind the web comic Rajma Chawal INK, illustrated throughout the festival as part of his personal project called SneakyArt, where he illustrates everyday scenarios without drawing any attention to himself. Jain went to JLF to find writing inspiration. "The sessions were enlightening not just because I learned things I did not know [Indian history, mythology, politics, and journalism] but also because I derived immense confidence and reassurance from the words of eminent writers and poets about creativity and the writing process," the 31-year-old shares. Jain's work doesn't only feature celebrities, and it was challenging for him to find an inconspicuous position.



Nishant Jain, cartoonist, and writer

"It is ordinary people that fascinate me most. I find great beauty in the things they do, and the way they do them... Most portraits were made in less than 20 seconds. Each page you see was created in under 30 minutes," he reveals.



A session on the writing process on the front lawn on Day 3 of JLF was Jain's favourite. 'The panelists were honest and unafraid to discuss their pains, passions, fears, and anxieties," he says

