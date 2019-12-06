Pages for a change

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

After starting out a subscription service for indie magazines five years ago, Paper Planes has grown to become a space that nurtures a love for all things design. They launched an online shop offering both magazines and design products, and then, ventured into writing about design, too. Thus, becoming a one-stop-shop for the aesthete who might want to pick up a copy of Bath-based mag cereal and savour coffee using a South Indian filter.



Ferns Villa in Chium Village

In October, PP moved into an office housed inside Ferns Villa, a nearly 100-year-old structure in Bandra's Chium Village, and what founder Nupur Joshi-Thanks calls, "a simple neighbourhood." Though not an offline shop, members of the design community frequent the space, and with this being the season of giving, she was keen to put together a shindig for the customers that helped them along the way, while serving a good cause. This weekend will see The Paper Planes Fête, a three-day event that will include the sale of some of the finest magazines from around the world, a film screening of Lovely Villa by Rohan Shivkumar and a neighbourhood walk, too.



Nupur Joshi-Thanks

"We have a lot of back issues that we'd include in our annual sale, which did well last year. But this year, we're going to have them wrapped in gift paper and stacked as a Christmas tree. You won't know which one you pick up but each is priced at R300 which is a huge mark down," Joshi-Thanks says. The proceeds from the sale will go towards supporting Aseema, an NGO that works with public education. So, be part of the merriment?

Till December 8, 11am to 10pm

At Paper Planes, 48B, ground floor, Chuim Village Road, Khar West.

Call 26001187

Free

