PAI 2018 report says four southern states are the best governed

Kerala stands as the best governed state in the country and Karnataka is in the fourth position, said the Public Affairs Index (PAI) 2018 released by the think tank Public Affairs Centre (PAC).

"Kerala has topped the PAI for 2018, as the best governed state for the third consecutive year since 2016 among large states," said Bengaluru-based PAC at an event in the city.

Released annually since 2016, the index examines governance performance in the states through a data-based framework, ranking them on social and economic development they are able to provide. Founded in 1994 by renowned Indian economist and scholar late Samuel Paul, the think tank works to mobilise a demand for better governance in the country. Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and Gujarat followed Kerala among the top five states delivering good governance, as per the report.

Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar ranked the lowest on the PAI. Among smaller states (with population less than two crore), Himachal Pradesh topped the list, followed by Goa, Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura, which figured among the top five states with good governance.

