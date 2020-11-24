Paige Spiranac fascinated by golfer Dustin Johnson's relationship with fiancee Paulina

American golf sensation Paige Spiranac is in awe of the relationship Dustin Johnson shares with fiancee Paulina Gretzky. Spiranac recalled the funny conversation the couple had when World No. 1 Johnson won the Augusta Masters recently.

Speaking on her podcast, Playing A Round, Spiranac said: "That exchange at the end was just so funny to me. I want DJ to win just so I can see Paulina again. Having them interact and the whole family, it makes me so happy. They live such a different life and he won the Masters and they were having a conversation with each other like I would have with someone at a grocery store. They were so casual about it like 'I'll call you, we'll figure this out.' You just won the Masters! They're so fascinating to me as a family that I love when he wins because I get to see her again," said Spiranac.

Also Read: Paige Spiranac: I visualise the face of the person I hate the most on my ball, and just whack at it

Johnson and Paulina have been in a relationship since 2013 and have two sons, Tatum, five and Rivers, three.

