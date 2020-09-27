Paige Spiranac: Guys used me for golf lessons

American golfer Paige Spiranac has claimed that men dated her just to receive free golf lessons.

Speaking on her podcast, Playing-A Round, Spiranac, who has 2.8 million followers on Instagram, recently said: "I would always open up a conversation with, 'Hey I play golf' and anything along those lines and I thought that it would work. Unfortunately, guys were using me for golf lessons, golf equipment and golf balls."

Spiranac, 27, said various incidents took place as she wanted guys to like her. "[They'd say] 'So Paige, let's go out on a golf date. I'll take you to this driving range and we can just hit golf balls' and I'd be like, 'Yeah, that sounds awesome.' It would turn into an hour lesson of me just helping the guy become a better golfer. That happened all the time, since I was desperate and I wanted guys to like me."

Spiranac revealed how her earlier love interests would never disclose their relationship status. "It just turned into me giving them golf balls and getting them on courses for free. They were all in other relationships," she remarked.

