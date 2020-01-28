Pain and Glory trailer: The Antonio Banderas-starrer to release in India on January 31

A still from the trailer of Pain And Glory

Pain and Glory, directed by Pedro Almodovar, sees a robust cast starring the popular Spanish actor, producer, director and writer Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz, Asier Etxeandia, Julieta Serrano and Leonardo Sbaraglia.

Watch the trailer of Pain and Glory below:

A movie that follows the life of a film director who reflects upon his choices in the past whilst his reality comes crashing down around him. The film was selected as the Spanish entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards and was nominated later, as well.

The poster of Pain and Glory

Pain and Glory is a film that follows the life of a film director, Salvador Mallo, who is in the middle of a creative crisis and thinks about the choices he's made in life. The film shows Mallo in his decline as the past and present surround him.

The critically acclaimed film was also chosen as the Best Film of the Year by Time Magazine. PVR Pictures brings the movie Pain and Glory to India on January 31, 2020.

