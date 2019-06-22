Paint face on

things-to-do

A parent-child workshop will offer an opportunity to engage in portrait painting

Spend quality time with your kids by signing up for a collaborative portrait-painting workshop organised by Piramal Museum of Art. As part of the module, parents and children will be briefed on the history of portrait painting and self-portraits. Post the talk, participants will work with their personal photographs, and compose a painting using a variety of mediums like watercolours, inks, charcoal, crayons, colour-pencils, sketch-pens and poster paints.

"We first start understanding and developing the concept of self, and begin to recognise our identities during childhood. The workshop hopes to instill awareness among kids and adults, and hopes to encourage an exploration into one's sense of uniqueness," says Nidhi Kukreja, who will be facilitating

the workshop.

On Today, 10 am to 1 pm

At Piramal Museum of Art, Lower Parel West.

Call 30466981

Rsvp artfoundation@piramal.com

Cost Rs 1,400

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates