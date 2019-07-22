Paint like Van Gogh

things-to-do

Kshama Thakkar, an ardent lover of Vincent Van Gogh's paintings, especially the piece Cafe Terrace at Night, is conducting a painting workshop for amateurs and enthusiasts, to recreate this all-time classic

Today, everyone is busy with their phones and few have the time to observe the stars in the sky. But Kshama Thakkar, an ardent lover of Vincent Van Gogh's paintings, especially the piece Cafe Terrace at Night, is conducting a painting workshop for amateurs and enthusiasts, to recreate this all-time classic. Although a night scene, this painting is known for being devoid of black and is ranked second in the list of top 10 most reproduced artworks worldwide. Speaking about the workshop, Thakkar — who has conducted over 100 such events with more than 1,000 participants — tells us, "It will be a step-by-step guided session, where we shall also discuss Van Gogh's unique style, the elements that go into this paintings and of course, the star-filled sky trilogy. More than anything, I want people to enjoy the process of painting, rather than the product."

On: July 27, 3 pm to 6 pm

At: Cat Café Studio, Bungalow No, 63, Harminder Singh Rd, Aram Nagar Part 1, Versova, Andheri West.

Call: 82914 90907

Log on to: www.insider.in

Cost: Rs 1,850

Ritu Ailani

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates