Paint Rajabai on a ceramic plate

Published: Oct 03, 2019, 07:56 IST | The Guide Team

Get a piece of memorabilia that also makes for a fun DIY session

Situated in a nook of the University of Mumbai’s Fort campus is a soaring Venetian-Gothic beauty.  Designed by Sir George Gilbert Scott, at a height of 86 metres, the construction of the Rajabai Clock Tower was completed in 1878 — named after the mother of businessman Premchand Roychand, who contributed to its making. The structure also used to chime God Save The King and a Handel symphony during the days of the Raj. And even though entry is closed to the public, you can carry a piece of nostalgia with this piece of memorabilia that also makes for a fun DIY session.

rajabai

Conceptualised by the Mumbai Mills and 70PR Design, My Mumbai Colouring Plate comprises a porcelain plate with a print of the tower along with a stand and a porcelain colouring pen, too. The blue marker can be used to decorate the blank spaces of the print. And if you wish to make the colour permanent, you can re-bake this at home. Although it is suitable for ages six and above, parental assistance is required.    

At Museum Shop, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Fort.
Log on to knowyourart.in/product/my-mumbai-colouring-plate/
Cost Rs 999

