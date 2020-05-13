Paint the town red

The Dharavi Dream Project is an NGO running in the bylanes of Asia's largest slum since 2014, with the aim of empowering under-resourced hip-hop talent by way of grooming, mentoring, nurturing and creating opportunities to showcase their talent. Through their latest initiative #AfterSchoolOfHipHop, the organisation has launched a stay-at-home graffiti workshop to enable people to embrace their creativity in this period.



Kids from Dharavi at an earlier session

Under the guidance of graffiti instructor Gauri Dabholkar, participants will be taken through basic design principles by learning various typographic methods via Zoom sessions. The workshops are free for anyone around the world. "Graffiti is all about funny characters and loud messages. For anyone to learn drawing, sketching or doodling, having the basics in place is a priority," says Dolly Rateshwar, co-founder, The Dharavi Dream Project.

"It's working really well because the kids from Dharavi are now joining us online. Whenever I would call them, all they would ask is, 'School kab khulega?' They were tired of being caged in a 10x10 sq ft space with nothing to do. Now, they've learned to operate the Zoom app and are spending their time creating art, either digitally or in their drawing books, and sharing them on various social media platforms," she shares about the initiative.

On Till May 16, 11 am to 12 pm

Log on to insider.in

