Painted glory! Did Salman Khan inspire Waluscha De Sousa to pick up a brush?

Art is therapeutic, and no one can deny that fact! Many celebrities like Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Mouni Roy took up the paintbrush and put their creative thought down on the canvas. The results were colourful, indeed! Now, to join the bandwagon, Fan actress Waluscha De Sousa has unleashed her inner artist by creating some portraits.

Waluscha De Sousa's first attempt at painting is a portrait. The Fan (2016) actor titled it Us to represent 2020 as the year that brought everyone together to fight the odds. The image looks similar to Salman Khan's artworks. De Sousa spent lockdown at the superstar's Panvel farmhouse. Did Sallu inspire her to pick up a brush and double up as her art teacher as well?

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in Crackdown. The show marks the digital debut of director Apoorva Lakhia, and features Saqib Salim, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Iqbal Khan, Waluscha De Sousa, Rajesh Tailang, and Ankur Bhatia. Crackdown was an action-fuelled show that followed a covert operations wing that tried to uncover a conspiracy that threatened national security. In the process, they found an ally in a girl whose identity remains a mystery.

The show was incredibly well-received by critics and audiences alike, receiving high praises for its stellar performances and taut plotline. Waluscha's depiction of the fierce and feisty Garima Kalra was spectacular and caught the attention of viewers and reviewers.

The complex role involved an enormous amount of training on Waluscha's part, as the film helmed by Apoorva Lakhia was packed with action scenes and stunts. During the shooting, the 'Fan' star did have an accident which led to her tearing a ligament. Waluscha continued shooting despite her injury, as she didn't want to cause any hindrance in the shoot.

