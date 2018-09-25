Search

Painting Ambition

Sep 25, 2018, 10:10 IST | The Guide Team

This exhibition features the artworks of established artists as well as underprivileged children who have depicted the changes they would like to bring in their living set-up for a brighter future

The beauty of art is such that it can reach out to people of all ages and social sectors. And a unique exhibition that utilises this strength of art is Rangotsav.

This exhibition by Light of Life Trust features the artworks of established artists as well as underprivileged children who have depicted the changes they would like to bring in their living set-up for a brighter future.

Only 25 children were shortlisted from a list of 3,000 from remote areas of Maharashtra, and were mentored by artist Jaideep Mehrotra.

TILL September 30, 11 am to 7 pm
AT Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery, Bajaj Bhavan, Nariman Point.
CALL 22023626

