Pair of Japanese melons sell for record Rs 19.8 lakh

The pair of Yubari melons that fetched a record price. Pic/AFP

A single pair of premium melons yesterday fetched a record 3.2 million yen (Rs 19.8 lakh) at auction in Japan, where the fruit is regarded as a status symbol.

Seasonal fruit offerings in Japan routinely attract massive sums from buyers seeking social prestige, or from shop owners wanting to attract customers to "ooh and aah" over the extravagant edibles.

The winning bid was placed by a local fruit packing firm for the first Yubari melons to go under the hammer this year at the Sapporo Central Wholesale Market in northern Hokkaido, officials said.

Yubari melons are considered a status symbol in Japan — like a fine wine — with many being bought as a gift for friends and colleagues. The best-quality Yubari melons are perfect spheres with a smooth, evenly patterned rind. A T-shaped stalk is left on the fruit, which is usually sold in an ornate box. Even ordinary fruit is comparatively expensive in Japan and it is not unusual for a single apple to cost as much as $3.

