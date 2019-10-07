Paithani special

The New Wave Paithani Festival, an annual event that celebrates the tradition of the Paithani saree, is back with the 30th edition. An informative book called the Zartari Paithani, co-written by Sannidha Bhide, the festival's director, and Sandeep Kokane, a reputed weaver from Yeola, will also be launched.

From October 9 to October 13, 11 am to 8 pm

At Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi.

Call 24312956

