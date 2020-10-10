Pak bid to smuggle AK-74 rifles into Kashmir foiled by Army

The Army has foiled an attempt by terrorists from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to smuggle weapons into India and seized arms and ammunition on the LoC in Karen Sector, officials said on Saturday.

"The Army noticed 2-3 men sending something in a tube tied to a rope across the Kishanganga river. Troops immediately reached the spot and seized four AK-74 rifles, eight magazines and 240 rounds," said an Army official.

Troops detected movement on banks of Kishen Ganga River. Immediately, joint operation was launched with J&K Police. 2-3 terrorists were detected trying to transport some items in a tube tied to a rope from far bank of the river. Troops reached and recovered arms: Army Sources https://t.co/5vu2GeRFCU pic.twitter.com/l1YSS78Ecr — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020

The Army said that the area has been cordoned off and search was in progress.

