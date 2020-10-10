Search

Pak bid to smuggle AK-74 rifles into Kashmir foiled by Army

Published: 10 October, 2020 12:49 IST | IANS | Srinagar

"The Army noticed 2-3 men sending something in a tube tied to a rope across the Kishanganga river. Troops immediately reached the spot and seized four AK-74 rifles, eight magazines and 240 rounds," said an Army official.

Four AK 74 rifles, eight magazines, 240 rounds were recovered. Pic/ ANI.
Four AK 74 rifles, eight magazines, 240 rounds were recovered. Pic/ ANI.

The Army has foiled an attempt by terrorists from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to smuggle weapons into India and seized arms and ammunition on the LoC in Karen Sector, officials said on Saturday.

The Army said that the area has been cordoned off and search was in progress.

