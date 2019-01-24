Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed racially abuses South Africa player, apologises

cricket

Sarfraz Ahmed

Pakistan cricket captain Sarfraz Ahmed stirred a controversy when he racially abused South Africa pacer Andile Phehlukwayo during the second ODI here on Tuesday.

Phehlukwayo and Rassie van der Dussen put together a 127-run stand as South Africa defeated Pakistan by five wickets. The partnership apparently frustrated the Pakistanis and Sarfraz gave vent to his feelings in the 37th over of the hosts' innings when Phehlukwayo was facing Shaheen Afridi.

The Pakistan captain was heard saying on the stump mike: "Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?" (Hey black guy, where's your mother sitting today? What prayer have you said today?)

Sarfraz later apologised for his comments. "I wish to extend my sincere apologies to any person who may have taken offence from my expression of frustration which was unfortunately caught by the stump mic during yesterday's game against SA," he tweeted.

"My words were not directed towards anyone in particular and I certainly had no intention of upsetting anyone. I did not even mean for my words to be heard, understood or communicated to the opposing team," he added.

