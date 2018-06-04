Pak firing kills two BSF personnel, injures 10

The heavy firing and mortar shelling from across the border in Pragwal area of Akhnoor and nearby Kanachak and Khour sectors also left 10 persons, including a policeman and a woman injured, and forced people to abandon their homes and rush for safer



Volunteers and police personnel carry an injured woman to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu. Pic/AFP

Two BSF jawans, including an officer, were on Sunday killed as Pakistani Rangers targeted Indian posts along the IB with mortars and firing, a violation which comes nearly a week after DGMOs of both countries agreed to implement the ceasefire pact of 2003 in "letter and spirit".

"The Pakistan side resorted to unprovoked firing by targeting forward duty points at the IB, causing injuries to Assistant Sub-inspector S N Yadav and constable V K Pandey," a BSF officer said.