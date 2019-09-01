Pak Sikh girl converted to Islam has not returned: Family

international

The girl, Jagjit Kaur, the daughter of a Sikh granthi from Nankana Sahib, was forcibly abducted and warned that unless she converts to Islam, her brother and father would be killed

The family of a Sikh girl who was abducted, forcibly converted to Islam and married off to a Muslim man in Nankana Sahib in Pakistan has denied that she has been returned to the family, terming it as fake news.

The girl's family, appealing to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army chief Gen Bajwa for justice, said: "They are prepared to go to lengths" to ensure her return. The girl, Jagjit Kaur, the daughter of a Sikh granthi from Nankana Sahib, was forcibly abducted and warned that unless she converts to Islam, her brother and father would be killed.

She is now known as Ayesha. In a video doing the rounds of twitter, the girl's brother Dasvinder Singh says that a video doing the rounds claiming that his sister has been returned is fake. "From yesterday a video has been running that Jagjit has been returned. That is a fake video, it is wrong news, nothing like that has happened. Nor has our sister been returned, or anyone been arrested for her abduction or conversion, and nor have we got justice.

Earlier this week, Jagjit Kaur, who is now known as Aeysha, submitted her statement with a local Pakistani court under oath saying that she wilfully embraced Islam. She also refuted charges levelled by her parents on her abduction and forced conversion in their police complaint.

Pak govt forms panel to negotiate with angry Sikhs over girl's forced conversion

Under pressure, the government in Punjab province has constituted a high-level committee to negotiate with Sikhs angry over the abduction of a teenage girl from the community. An FIR has been registered against six people in the case, Muhammad Jamil, Nankana city police investigation officer said. Police have arrested a friend of the prime accused Mohammad Hassan married the girl.