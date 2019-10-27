Pakistan to earn USD30 lakh per month from Kartarpur corridor

Lahore: Pakistan is going to earn a whopping 30 lakh dollars per month from pilgrims visiting Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, a report said on Friday.

According to Pakistan media reports, as per the agreement signed between India and Pakistan, a pilgrim will have to pay 20 dollars as service fee for the visit to Darbar Sahib. If five thousand pilgrims visit per day, Pakistan will earn 1 lakh dollars every day. This means that Pakistan could earn 30 lakh dollars per month.

The Pakistan media has said that the levying of a service fee will be another source of foreign currency generation for Pakistan, which is reeling under a severe financial crisis. Pakistan will earn around R555 crore in Pakistani rupees per annum from the service fee.

Though India signed the pact with Pakistan for ensuring smooth travel of pilgrims through the Kartarpur Corridor, it has asked Islamabad to review the decision to levy service fee in future.

200

No. of people who will be hired to manage the pilgrims

