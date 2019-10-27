MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Pakistan to earn USD30 lakh per month from Kartarpur corridor

Updated: Oct 27, 2019, 09:46 IST | Agencies | Lahore

Though India signed the pact with Pakistan for ensuring smooth travel of pilgrims through the Kartarpur Corridor, it has asked Islamabad to review the decision to levy service fee in future

Pilgrims at Pakistan's Darbar Sahib
Pilgrims at Pakistan's Darbar Sahib

Lahore: Pakistan is going to earn a whopping 30 lakh dollars per month from pilgrims visiting Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, a report said on Friday.

According to Pakistan media reports, as per the agreement signed between India and Pakistan, a pilgrim will have to pay 20 dollars as service fee for the visit to Darbar Sahib. If five thousand pilgrims visit per day, Pakistan will earn 1 lakh dollars every day. This means that Pakistan could earn 30 lakh dollars per month.

The Pakistan media has said that the levying of a service fee will be another source of foreign currency generation for Pakistan, which is reeling under a severe financial crisis. Pakistan will earn around R555 crore in Pakistani rupees per annum from the service fee.

Though India signed the pact with Pakistan for ensuring smooth travel of pilgrims through the Kartarpur Corridor, it has asked Islamabad to review the decision to levy service fee in future.

200
No. of people who will be hired to manage the pilgrims

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

lahoreworld news

Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2019: Dhananjay Munde defeats Pankaja Munde

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK