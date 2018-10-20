Pak vs Aus: Sarfraz, Paine hail wrecker-in-chief pacer Abbas

cricket

Abbas, 28, took 5 for 62 as Australia, set a colossal 538-run target, were bowled out for 164 on the fourth afternoon in their worst-ever defeat against Pakistan, losing by 373 runs at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

Mohammad Abbas

Rival captains Sarfraz Ahmed and Tim Paine were unanimous in their praise of wicket-taking sensation Mohammad Abbas, who helped Pakistan thrash Australia in the second Test in Abu Dhabi yesterday.

Abbas, 28, took 5 for 62 as Australia, set a colossal 538-run target, were bowled out for 164 on the fourth afternoon in their worst-ever defeat against Pakistan, losing by 373 runs at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Abbas finished with 10 for 95 for the match after taking 5 for 33 in the first innings, ending up as man-of-the-series with 17 wickets in two Tests. "Looks like they hadn't prepared for Abbas, they took him a little easy," said Sarfraz. "But credit goes to Abbas, because the pitch is not suitable for fast bowlers," said Sarfraz. "The way he bowled, he was the best bowler on either side."

Paine agreed with Sarfraz's assessment of Abbas. "Abbas is a world-class bowler. He (Abbas) challenged our defence and was too good for us," said Paine.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever