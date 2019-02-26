Pakistan acknowledges air strike by Indian Air Force

international

Indian Air Force on Tuesday carried out aerial strikes at multiple terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa early this morning,12 days after the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama.

Major General Asif Ghafoor

New Delhi: Pakistan Army confirmed that Indian Air Force fighters penetrated the Line of Control (LoC) and dropped "payloads" in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) early this morning. Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor, however, claimed that "no infrastructure got hit" and that there were "no casualties".

In a tweet, Gafoor said Indian aircraft went "3-4 miles" across the LoC in Muzaffarabad Sector of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). "Under forced hasty withdrawal aircrafts released payload which had free fall in open area. No infrastructure got hit, no casualties. Technical details and other important information to follow," he added in the tweet.

In an earlier tweet he said, "Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage"

Indian Air Force on Tuesday carried out aerial strikes at multiple terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa early this morning,12 days after the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama.

The terror camps in Chakothi and Muzaffarabad, both in PoK, and also in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region were struck by 12 Mirage 2000 jets with 1000 kgs of explosives at around 3:30 am, IAF sources said.

The targets included the control rooms of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit which carried out terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 in which 40 security personnel were killed and five injured. The JeM control room was completely destroyed in the air strike, sources said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever