Pakistan agencies radicalising J&K youths via social media

national

This year the number has significantly reduced

Failing to engineer infiltration of militants from across the LoC, Pakistani agencies are now using social media to radicalise Kashmiri youths, with 40 of them joining militancy since January, an Army commander said on Monday.

"Pakistan has been continuing with its efforts to show this (terrorism) as an indigenous movement. Today, they feel absolutely starved because of the very effective counter-infiltration grid of the Indian Army," General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh said.

Local recruitment still remains a matter of concern, but youths are realising that "we do not want to become fodder for Pakistani agencies", he said. "Successful infiltration from across the LoC is virtually becoming very difficult," Singh said. "Therefore, for them (Pakistan) to continue with this militancy, they want that the local content should be increased," he said.

"Last year, 217 local youths had taken to militancy. This year, number has significantly reduced. As on date, there are only 40 youth who have picked up arms," Singh said. The Army said a large number of misguided youths returned to mainstream due of its outreach programmes to connect with families and teachers.

Sept 2016 surgical strike India's 1st

Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Monday termed the IAF's Balakot airstrike on a terrorist camp in Pakistan as a "major achievement". Singh has also confirmed that the first surgical strike was carried out by India in September 2016 while quoting an RTI reply by the DGMO and the Indian Army.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates