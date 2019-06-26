Pakistan Army chief praised then trolled for watching cricket match at Lord's

international

Javed Bajwa was accompanied by British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and was cheered by fans of the Pakistan team

Pic/Twitter

Pakistan's win over South Africa at the World Cup on Sunday may be a relief but the presence of two spectators, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, chief of the Pakistan Army, and Major General Asif Ghafoor, the military's senior-most spokesperson has attracted all the wrong attention.

Bajwa was accompanied by British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and was cheered by fans of the Pakistan team. However, social media has a different reaction to it.

A former member of Parliament Bushra Gohar asked, “Priorities!!! Are the Pak #COAS / Generals on a private visit to the UK to watch #PakvSA match? Who has authorised & paid for their visit? Hope it isn’t charged to the poor taxpayers.”

My very humble request to @BushraGohar is to please avoid tweeting while being in front of mirror or using wrong glasses. Enjoy the good performance & match victory of Pakistan, belongs to all of us. Try make it for next match & support the team. Can be my personal guest. pic.twitter.com/5RjinxSonY — Asif Ghafoor (@peaceforchange) June 23, 2019

Another user named Dr. Nadia Khan tweeted a video from journalist Ihtisham ul Haq where Bajwa can be seen receiving tickets from a man bearing a resemblance to British-Pakistani entrepreneur Aneel Musarrat. Nadia said, “Dear @peaceforchange from this video it is quite clear that stadium entrance ticket to you and #COAS was gifted by #AnilMussart who is a political party worker. Isn't it the violation of #Pak_Army code of ethics to accept gifts from political workers!...”

Dear @peaceforchange from this video it is quite clear that stadium entrance ticket to you and #COAS was gifted by #AnilMussart who is a political party worker.



Isn't it the violation of #Pak_Army code of ethics to accept gifts from political workers! @OfficialDGISPR https://t.co/1PXE6WQ9nn — Dr Nadia Khan (@nadiakhaan) June 23, 2019

There were many who tweeted in support of Gohar and Nadia Khan.

However, many at the stadium were heard shouting “Yeh jo karkardagi hai, iss ke peechay wardi hai (The uniform is responsible for the Pakistan team’s good performance)."

Twitterati has also shared some pictures from the match:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa arrives at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London to watch the Cricket match between #Pakistan and #SouthAfrica. pic.twitter.com/SnjQQUHITy — Salman Manzoor Akhunzada (@xalman789) June 23, 2019

COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Lord's cricket ground to watch the Pakistan cricket team play against South Africa in their key World Cup group match. British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt,Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor,DG (ISPR) & DG-MO accompanied the Army Chief to the cricket stadium. pic.twitter.com/KvgNzHCwiJ — Amer Khan (@KhanAmerKhan) June 23, 2019

There was also another controversy where human rights activists were campaigning over the issue of disappearances of people in Balochistan.

