Pakistan Army test fires long-range air defence weapon system

Officers said LY-80 enhances nation's air defence capability

Pakistan Army on Thursday test fire the recently inducted long range air defence weapon system, LY-80. The firing by the air defence weapon system was displayed during the concluding day of the two-week event of Exercise Al Bayza-2019.

Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan witnessed the display of its fire power capability at air defence firing ranges near Karachi.

"Hallmark of the event was first ever fire by recently inducted Long Range Air Defence Weapon System LY-80. Induction of LY-80 has realised the concept of a comprehensive, layered and integrated air defence capability with enhanced lethality," the army spokesman said.

