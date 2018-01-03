Pakistan asks US envoy to explain Donald Trump's outburst
Pakistan has summoned the US envoy here to register its protest after President Donald Trump strongly rebuked the country
US ambassador to Pakistan David Hale (right) and Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif. pic/afp
Pakistan has summoned the US envoy here to register its protest after President Donald Trump strongly rebuked the country. The Pakistan Foreign Office summoned Ambassador David Hale Monday night as foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua sought an explanation from him over Trump's remarks. A US embassy spokesman yesterday confirmed Hale met Pakistani officials but did not comment on what was discussed. There was no immediate response from the Pakistan Foreign Office.
China defended Pakistan saying the world should acknowledge its "outsta-nding contribution" agai-nst terrorism. "Pakistan has made enormous efforts and sacrifice for the fight against terrorism... The internat-ional community should acknowledge that," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here
Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go
Trending videos