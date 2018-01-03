Pakistan asks US envoy to explain Donald Trump's outburst

Pakistan has summoned the US envoy here to register its protest after President Donald Trump strongly rebuked the country



US ambassador to Pakistan David Hale (right) and Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif. pic/afp

Pakistan has summoned the US envoy here to register its protest after President Donald Trump strongly rebuked the country. The Pakistan Foreign Office summoned Ambassador David Hale Monday night as foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua sought an explanation from him over Trump's remarks. A US embassy spokesman yesterday confirmed Hale met Pakistani officials but did not comment on what was discussed. There was no immediate response from the Pakistan Foreign Office.