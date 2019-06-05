Pakistan aviation director to Indigo after jet landed safely Eid Mubarak!

national

All the eleven entry points which overfly Pakistan airspace and vice versa were closed on February 27 after India carried out airstrikes in Balakot

The Indigo flight operations centre at IGI Airport received a call from the director of Pakistan Civil aviation authority after the Dubai-Delhi flight landed via Pakistan airspace.

The flight was the first one after the opening of the Telem entry point into India from Pakistan.

A senior Indigo official told The Times of India, “Janaab, aap abhi tak jag rahein hain (Sir, you are still awake!), the IndiGo duty officer who received the CAA director’s call told him. ‘I was monitoring the flight. It has landed safely. Aapko zubaan di thi (We had given you a word). Eid Mubarak’, the Pakistan CAA director said to our person."

An Indigo official said, “Pakistan suggested it would be better if we first operate one flight as a test case via Telem before routing more flights via that sector. Accordingly, the Dubai-Delhi flight (6E-24) of Monday was planned to take this route."

However, considering the tensions between India and Pakistan, Indigo did not take a chance and fuelled the aircraft enough that it could take the longer route.

A senior Indian aviation official said the remaining points were expected to open after Eid.

