Pakistan bans first-class air travel for government officials

The decisions were made at a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry

Imran Khan. Pic/AP

Pakistan's new government has banned the discretionary use of state funds and first-class air travel by officials and leaders, including the president and the prime minister, as part of its austerity drive.

The decisions were made at a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. "It has been decided that all the top government officials, including the president, prime minister, chief justice, senate chairman, speaker national assembly and the chief ministers will travel in club/business," he said.

Chaudhry said that the Army chief was not allowed first class travel and always used business class. He said that the discretionary allocation of funds by the prime minister and the president and other officials was also stopped by the Cabinet.

