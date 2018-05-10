Pakistan based Hindu man humiliated by police

Hindu population in Pakistan is declining due to discrimination and a general rise in crime against the minority community

New Delhi: Pakistan-based Human Rights Activist and Blogger Kapil Dev, in a tweet claimed that Shikarpur Police in Pakistan shaved off head, moustache and eyebrows of a Hindu trader Chunilal for lending money on interest to his customers.

"Shikarpur Police shaved off head, moustache and eyebrows of #Hindu trader Chunilal for lending money on interest to his customers. The shameless policeman proudly did this just to humiliate and disgrace a vulnerable Hindu minority member. Is there any rule of law?@BBhuttoZardari," the human rights activist tweeted.

Hindu population in Pakistan is declining due to discrimination and a general rise in crime against the minority community. At the time of partition in 1947, the violent separation of Pakistan and India into two different countries took place. Hundreds of thousands of Hindus opted to migrate to India.

As per Dawn, those who chose to stay back in Pakistan, make up a tiny fraction of Pakistan's estimated 190 million citizens.

Shikarpur Police shaved off head, moustache and eyebrows of #Hindu trader Chunilal for lending money on interest to his customers. The shameless policeman proudly did this just to humiliate and disgrace a vulnerable Hindu minority member. Is there any rule of law?@BBhuttoZardari pic.twitter.com/Z4rObBxlih — Kapil Dev (@kdsindhi) May 9, 2018

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever