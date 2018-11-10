Pakistan beat New Zealand in second ODI

cricket

Ross Taylor hit a fighting 120-ball 80 not out in New Zealand's innings after they won the toss and batted

Pakistan cricketers Shadab Khan (C) and Mohammad Hafeez celebrate their victory at the end of the second one day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at The Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 9, 2018. Pic/AFP

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets in the second day-night international in Abu Dhabi, levelling the three-match series 1-1 on Friday. Paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi took a career best 4-38 to keep New Zealand down to 209-9 in their 50 overs before Fakhar Zaman (88) and Babar Azam (46) helped Pakistan reach the target in 40.3 overs.

Ross Taylor hit a fighting 120-ball 80 not out in New Zealand's innings after they won the toss and batted. New Zealand won the first mach by 47 runs, also in Abu Dhabi. The third and final match is in Dubai on Sunday.

