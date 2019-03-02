Pakistan bowed before diplomatic pressure, ordered Abhinandan's release within 24 hours: Amit Shah

national

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced on Thursday that the IAF pilot would be released on Friday as a "gesture of peace"

Amit Shah

New Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah on Friday described Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as a symbol of "bravery and valour" and said the diplomatic pressure by India forced Pakistan to order his release within 24 hours.

"Abhinandan's safe return is a matter of immense pleasure. He is a symbol of bravery and valour. Pakistan bowed before the diplomatic pressure put by India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ordered his release within 24 hours," he said in a statement.

Shah said the entire nation was proud of Abhinandan's courage and valour. "India is glad to have you back. May you continue to serve the nation and IAF with unparalleled passion and dedication. Best wishes for your bright future," he said.

Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, captured by Pakistanis on February 27 after his MiG-21 crashed in the Pakistan-occupied territory, returned to India on Friday night.

