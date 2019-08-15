Pakistan captain Alam says Indians are his best friends

cricket

"There was no pressure on us during the India match. The Indians are a good natured team. We tried our best but the Indian batsmen batted well. Opener Wasim Khan (43-ball 69) was superb."

Nihar Alam

Despite the strain in relations between India and Pakistan following the removal of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir recently, it is nice to learn that there is absolutely no animosity between the disabled cricketers of both nations that participated in the Physical Disability T20 World Series in England.

In fact, the Indian and Pakistani players are the best of friends. "We players, both from India and Pakistan are very good friends. The Indian guys are lovely people. Vikrant Keni [India captain] is like a brother to me. Mujhe aman pasand hai [I like peace]. Sportsmen always like peace and we cricketers are no exception to this," Pakistan's captain Nihar Alam told mid-day over the phone from the United Kingdom.

India beat Pakistan by eight wickets in a league fixture on Monday, and though the game was evenly contested, Alam said there was no pressure which is normally attached to Indo-Pak matches. "There was no pressure on us during the India match. The Indians are a good natured team. We tried our best but the Indian batsmen batted well. Opener Wasim Khan (43-ball 69) was superb."

Alam is hopeful of a restart of sporting relations between the two nations. "I played in Delhi and Gurgaon in 2012 and 2014 and I enjoyed the atmosphere during both tours. The Indian people were very supportive. It's great to play in India. I hope the Indian team invite us to play there again. We too would like a similar bilateral series in Pakistan," said the Peshawar-based cricketer.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates