Pakistan, China talk over US troops' Afghanistan exit

Trump announced US troops' exit from Syria and Afghanistan last week

Around 14,000 US defence personnel are engaged in anti-Taliban operations in Afghanistan. Pic/AFP

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met his Chinese counterpart Tuesday and discussed the situation arising out of the US decision to pull nearly 7,000 troops from Afghanistan and resurgence of the Taliban in the war-torn country.

Qureshi, who is on a three-day four-nation tour, arrived here Tuesday morning following his visit to Afghanistan and Iran on Monday. China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing that Qureshi met Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and discussed the latest situation in Afghanistan.

Both sides reiterated their determination to adopt a joint course of action for regional peace and stability, to promote connectivity and work for Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

In a sudden move, President Donald Trump last week announced his decision to pull around half of the 14,000 US troops stationed in Afghanistan. The move has stunned and dismayed allies, diplomats and officials in Kabul. The announcement comes following a push for talks with the Taliban to end the 17-year war.

"They both believed that the military means cannot resolve the problem. Political reconciliation is the only viable way out," Hua said, adding, "Various parties are willing to maintain close communication and strategic coordination in this regard. The two sides will also advance our all-weather partnership and improve our all dimensional partnership and cooperation." Trump's decision to drastically reduce the troops was welcomed by the Taliban.

