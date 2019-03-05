Pakistan claims Indian submarine entered its waters

international

India was yet to respond to the Pakistani Navy's claim, which comes after a number of other allegations floated by the Pakistan government through its media ever since the Indian Air Force carried out an air strike on Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camps

Representational image

Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday claimed to have detected an Indian submarine before it could enter its waters, according to media reports. "The Pakistan Navy used its specialised skills to ward off the submarine, successfully keeping it from entering Pakistani waters," various news channels said quoting a statement issued by the spokesperson of the country's Navy. "Keeping the (Pakistan) government's initiative of peace in mind, the Indian submarine was not targetted by the Pakistan Navy," said the statement quoted by the media.

India was yet to respond to the Pakistani Navy's claim, which comes after a number of other allegations floated by the Pakistan government through its media ever since the Indian Air Force carried out an air strike on Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camp in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on February 26. The last time that the two Navies engaged in a fight was during the 1971 war. On February 27, the fighter jets of the two countries engaged in a dogfight in the skies of Jammu and Kashmir after Pakistani F-16 planes transgressed into the Indian air space.

One of the F-16s was shot down by the Indian Air Force, which also lost a MiG-21 fighter plane whose pilot Wing Commander was taken into captivity by the Pakistan Army whenÂ he landed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after ejection. Tensions have been high between India and Pakistan since the IAF hit the JeM terror camp, 12 days after around 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14. JeM had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever