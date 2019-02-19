Pakistan confers highest civilian honour on Saudi crown prince

international

"I was honoured to meet the president of Pakistan. I thank you for honouring me with Pakistan's highest award," prince Salman said in his address

Pakistan's President Arif Alvi (L) confers Nishan-e-Pakistan to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Pic/AFP

Pakistan on Monday conferred its highest civilian award Nishan-e-Pakistan on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for his "outstanding support" in reinvigorating the ties between the two countries.

The award was presented by Pakistan President Arif Alvi at a special ceremony held at the President House in Islamabad. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, members of prince Salman's delegation, diplomats, senior officers and Cabinet ministers attended the ceremony.

According to the citation, the Crown Prince provided "outstanding support for reinvigorating Pak-Saudi bilateral relationship". The President also hosted a luncheon for the royal guest. A formal meeting was held between the President and the Crown Prince, along with their respective delegations. The two sides expressed desire to further promote and deepen the bilateral ties. "I was honoured to meet the president of Pakistan. I thank you for honouring me with Pakistan's highest award," prince Salman said in his address.

Saudi to try and 'de-escalate' Indo-Pak tension

Saudi Arabia on Monday vowed to try to "de-escalate" tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pulwama, ahead of Saudi Crown Prince's visit to India . Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said, "Our objective is to try to de-escalate tensions between the neighbouring countries, and see if there is a path forward to resolving those differences peacefully."

