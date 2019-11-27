Pakistan court stays Musharraf's high treason case verdict

Lahore: In a temporary relief for Pervez Musharraf, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday accepted a petition from the Dubai-based ailing former Pakistani military dictator who sought to stop a special tribunal from pronouncing its verdict in the high treason case against him for imposing the state of emergency on November 3, 2007.

The LHC also sought replies from the federal government and the Ministry of Interior by November 28, the day a special tribunal is set to announce its verdict. If found guilty, Musharraf could be sentenced to death or imprisonment for life.

No extension for Bajwa

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the decision to grant a three-year term extension to the powerful Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, 59, in a major blow to Prime Minister Imran Khan who had cited "regional security environment" for the move. The move came just ahead of Bajwa's retirement on November 29.

