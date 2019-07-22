Pakistan cricket board mulls split captaincy and coaching

cricket

A proposal to split the captaincy and coaching for the different formats would be up for discussion

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Karachi: Pakistan could have separate captains and head coaches for Test and limited overs cricket following its failure to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals in England.

A well-placed source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that when the Cricket Committee meets later this month, a proposal to split the captaincy and coaching for the different formats would be up for discussion.

"Since Pakistan has to play eight Tests of the World Test Championship against Sri Lanka, Australia, Bangladesh and England before the T20 World Cup in Australia next year, the PCB is pretty concerned about how to improve performance of the team in Tests," the source said.

"Pakistan will be playing only three ODIs but nine to 10 T20s before the T20 Asia Cup and T20 World Cup next year, prompting PCB to consider separate captains and coaches for red and white-ball cricket," he said.

He said PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan met with Wasim Akram, who is a member of the Cricket Committee, in London earlier this month. The former fast bowler had advised the MD that the board should retain Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mickey Arthur for the limited overs cricket until the T20 World Cup.

