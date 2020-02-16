Search

Pakistan cricket star Shahid Afridi welcomes fifth daughter

Updated: Feb 16, 2020, 13:16 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Shahid Afridi shared the news on Twitter

Shahid Afridi with his new born and family
Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi shared the news of becoming a father of a baby girl for the fifth time on Saturday.

He tweeted a family picture and wrote: "The Almighty's infinite blessings & mercy are upon me...already having been granted 4 wonderful daughters I have now been blessed with a 5th, Alhamdulillah. Sharing this good news with my well-wishers...#FourbecomeFive."

Later, Afridi asked his fans to suggest a name for the newborn and tweeted: "This one's for my fans: As you can see there's a trend of my daughter's names beginning with the letter 'A'. Send me your recommendations for our new arrival with 'A'....the winning name I select gets a prize! Keep the names rolling! #Aqsa#Ansha #Ajwa#Asmara#A...."

And finally, he revealed his baby's name:

