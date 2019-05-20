Pakistan cricketer Asif Ali's daughter dies after cancer treatment

cricket

Pakistan cricketer Asif Ali is apparently scheduled to leave the ongoing tour of England following the death of his daughter. Ali's daughter was undergoing treatment for cancer in the United States.

Asif Ali's Pakistan Super League team, Islamabad United, issued a statement on social networking website Twitter: "ISLU family pays its deepest condolences to @AasifAli2018 on the tragic loss of his daughter. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Asif & his family. Asif is a great example of strength & courage. He is an inspiration to us."

Earlier on Sunday, the 27-year-old Asif Ali scored 22 runs during Pakistan's 54-run defeat against England in the fifth and final one-day international played at Headingley. The loss helped England win the series 4-0 after the opening match was washed out.

Asif Ali featured in every game of the ODI series, scoring two fifties with a career best of 52 in the third ODI in Bristol. The hard-hitting batsman has scored 342 runs in 16 ODIs at an average of 31.09.

Asif Ali was dropped from Pakistan's preliminary squad for the upcoming 2019 World Cup in England, which starts later this month, but that would not prevent him being selected in the 15-man squad for the tournament. All international teams participating in the World Cup have until May 23 to name their final squads.

Before his departure for the limited-overs series in England, Ali had tweeted on April 24 that he was sending his daughter to the United States for treatment.

He had also requested his fans to pray for his daughter.

Ali had learnt about his daughter's illness during the fourth season of the PSL, with Islamabad United coach Dean Jones, the former Australia batsman, breaking down in tears when talking about the child's condition.

