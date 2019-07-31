Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali set to marry Indian girl?

cricket

According to a report in Geo News, Ali, 25, met Shamia Arzoo through a friend in Dubai. The report claimed that Shamia, who studied engineering in England, works for a private airline and is based in Dubai

Hasan Ali and Shamia Arzoo

Karachi: Pakistan fast bowler who featured in the World Cup 2019, Hasan Ali is set to marry an Indian named Shamia Arzoo, local media reported yesterday.

According to a story in Geo News, Hasan Ali, 25, met Shamia Arzoo through a friend in Dubai. The report claimed that Shamia Arzoo, who studied engineering in the United Kingdom, works for a private airline and is based in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Hasan Ali tweeted: "Just wanna clarify my wedding is not confirmed yet, our families have yet to meet and decide upon it. Will make a public announcement very soon inshallah. #gettingreadyforfamilymeetup."

Cricketer Hasan Ali is a son of Abdul Aziz, whom Hasan Ali considers a source of inspiration. Hasan Ali's family encouraged him to play cricket from an adolescent age. Two local cricketers, one of whom happens to share the same name as Ata-ur-Rehman, are Hasan Ali's childhood coaches and he considers Ata-ur-Rehman his mentor.

Hasan Ali made his international debut for Pakistan in August, 2016 in a One Day International (ODI) match. The following summer, Hasan Ali was named in Pakistan's squad for the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. Pakistan went on to win the tournament with Hasan Ali named player of the series after taking thirteen wickets in the Champions Trophy. Hasan Ali became the fastest bowler for Pakistan to take 50 wickets in ODIs.

Hasan Ali had a forgettable World Cup 2019, in which he played 4 ODIs, taking 2 wickets. Pakistan finished 5th on the points table during the tournament and could not make it to the semifinals. Pakistan had the same number of points as New Zealand, who finished fourth on the table, but the Kiwis had a better net run rate.

Team Pakistan were criticised by fans and ex-cricketers throughout the World Cup, where they were particularly questioned about their fitness and commitment throughout the tournament. Pakistan also slumped to big defeat against arch-rivals India during the World Cup 2019.

Pakistan took on India in Manchester on June 16, 2019 and it was a one-sided affair. Pakistan slumped to a 92-run defeat after Rohit Sharma dominated the Pakistani bowlers to score a swashbuckling 140-run knock.

In the aftermath of the match, Sarfaraz Ahmed was mocked by the Pakistan fans for yawning while wicket-keeping. It went as far as a fan intercepting Sarfaraz Ahmed in a shopping mall and calling him a pig. Sarfaraz Ahmed kept his cool and walked away from the fan.

Later on, Pakistan fans apologised to their captain for body-shaming him and throwing personal abuses on him.

Hasan Ali is considered as one of the brightest bowling prospects for Pakistan, featuring in nine Tests, 53 ODIs and 30 T20 Internationals.

Last year, Ali attracted criticism after his antics at the Attari-Wagah Border, where he performed his signature wicket-taking gesture.

If Hasan Ali does get married to the Indian girl, this will be the second such instance in the current Pakistan team where a Pakistan cricketer has found love across the border. The other such couple being Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza.

With inputs from PTI

