Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali's Wagah border antics go viral, gets slammed

Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali's signature wicket-taking celebration during the flag-lowering ceremony at the Wagah border recently was slammed on Twitter. A video of Ali's antics during the beating retreat ceremony has gone viral on social media.

It shows the Pakistan pacer patting his thighs and raising his arms before breaking into a unique celebration, the kind he does on the field after claiming a wicket, as soldiers from Pakistan Rangers stood in the background. He was later escorted back by a man in civilian clothes amid thunderous applause from the audience.

"Give this jerk some money and bring him as a cheerleader in the IPL. Kuch paisa kama lega aapni talent se," a user on Twitter wrote. "Did I just see a "chuha" in this wagah border ceremony?" another added.

