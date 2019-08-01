Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim to marry this month

cricket

Imad is getting hitched to London-based Sania Ashfaq in a ceremony to be held in Islamabad on August 26, according to reports.

Imad Wasim during a practice session

Cupid has struck in the Pakistan cricket team with reports of cricketer Imad Wasim tying the knot. After reports of Hasan Ali all set to marry an Indian girl, Imad Wasim is about to get married at the end of August.

Imad is getting hitched to London-based Sania Ashfaq in a ceremony to be held in Islamabad on August 26, The Dawn reported.

The couple, who had first met in London, have decided to get married and the families are busy with the wedding preparations.

"I will get a week's break from my professional commitments for the marriage ceremony and will rejoin Nottinghamshire for the remaining matches," Imad, who is currently playing for Nottinghamshire in the T20 Vitality Blast, said.

Earlier, news of Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali getting married to a Dubai-based Indian national Shamia Arzoo had emerged, however, he clarified that the wedding was not yet confirmed as their families were still to meet and take a call.

Imad Wasim is a Welsh-born Pakistani cricketer who played in the 2006 Under-19 Cricket World Cup for the Pakistan team and has also played first-class and Twenty20 cricket in Pakistan. Imad Wasim played for Islamabad Leopards team in Faysal Bank T20 Cup 2012–13 season. He is a left-handed batsman and a left-arm orthodox bowler. He is the current captain of PSL team Karachi Kings.

Imad Wasim was born in Swansea, Imad's father briefly worked in the UK as an engineer. Wasim's parents moved to Pakistan when he was a small child, and he consequently played all first-class cricket there. Imad Wasim became the first Welsh-born cricketer to represent Pakistan. Imad Wasim was studying medicine before his career in cricket kickstarted.

Team Pakistan were criticised by fans and ex-cricketers throughout the World Cup, where they were particularly questioned about their fitness and commitment throughout the tournament. Pakistan also slumped to big defeat against arch-rivals India during the World Cup 2019.

Pakistan failed to qualify for the semi-finals, missing on the fourth spot by a narrow margin. Pakistan took on India in Manchester on June 16, 2019 and it was a one-sided affair. Pakistan slumped to a 92-run defeat after Rohit Sharma dominated the Pakistani bowlers to score a swashbuckling 140-run knock.

In the aftermath of the match, Sarfaraz Ahmed was mocked by the Pakistan fans for yawning while wicket-keeping. It went as far as a fan intercepting Sarfaraz Ahmed in a shopping mall and calling him a pig. Sarfaraz Ahmed kept his cool and walked away from the fan.

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates