Pakistan cricketers invite Indian taxi driver to dinner after free cab ride

Brisbane: An Indian taxi driver in Australia refused to charge Pakistani players for a ride he gave them here.

The cricketers were Shaheen Shah Afridi, Yasir Shah and Naseem Shah. ABC radio presenter Alison Mitchell narrated the story about the driver to former pacer Mitchell Johnson.

Mitchell came to know about the incident through the same cabbie, who drove her to the Gabba in Brisbane for the recent first Test between Australia and Pakistan.

On the ride, she came to know about the Pakistani players, who were picked up from their hotel in Brisbane and were taken to an Indian restaurant for dinner. The Pakistani players returned the favour by inviting him for dinner with them. Pakistan lost the Test in four days.

