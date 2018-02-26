Pakistan diplomat to face Interpol Red Corner notice

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated the process for securing an Interpol Red Corner notice against Pakistani diplomat Amir Zubair Siddiqui, who was chargesheeted last week for allegedly conspiring to launch terror strikes on the US

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated the process for securing an Interpol Red Corner notice against Pakistani diplomat Amir Zubair Siddiqui, who was chargesheeted last week for allegedly conspiring to launch terror strikes on the US and Israeli consulates in South India.

Officials in the agency said the paperwork was being completed and would be sent soon to the Interpol headquarters for issuance of the Red Corner notice against Siddiqui, who during his stint at Pakistani High Commission in Sri Lanka had conspired to carry out terror strikes in India.

