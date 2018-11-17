Pakistan dismiss NZ for 153 on Day 1

cricket

Yasir spearheaded Pakistan's wicket-taking with 3-54 as New Zealand, who won the toss and batted on a grassless Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch, were bowled out for a below-par 153 at the stroke of tea

Pakistani spinner Yasir Shah celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand batsman Ajaz Patel during the first Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 16, 2018. - Pakistan's spin-cum-pace attack left New Zealand in ruins at tea on the opening day of the first Test despite captain Kane Williamson's half century in Abu Dhabi on November 16. Pic/AFP

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah (3-54) led a double-barrelled attack of spin and pace to leave Pakistan sitting comfortably on Day One of the first Test against New Zealand here yesterday.

The day saw 12 wickets fall as Pakistan closed at 59-2, having lost both their openers, Imam-ul-Haq (six) and Mohammad Hafeez (20), before Haris Sohail and Azhar Ali stopped the rot.

