Pakistan earthquake: Death toll mounts to 30, over 450 injured

In the strong earthquake which hit the Pakistan-India border region on Tuesday evening, 30 people lost their lives and more than 450 people have been injured in the quake, as per Geo News.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre of the 5.8 magnitude earthquake was near Mirpur, which is roughly 20 kms north of Jhelum.

The bridges, mobile phone towers, electricity poles were badly damaged near Mirpur and several roads were completely destroyed. The vehicles were also overturned by the tremors.

Tremors were felt across Delhi, NCR, Punjab and Haryana. No immediate casualties or damages were reported.

