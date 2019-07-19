Pakistan ex-cricketer Abdul Razzaq reveals: I had 5-6 extra-marital affairs!

cricket

Razzaq made the shocking revelation of his personal life on a tv show

Abdul Razzaq

New Delhi: Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has revealed that he has had several extra-marital affairs.

Speaking on a TV show, Razzaq said that he had five to six extra-marital affairs. When the anchor tried to clear the air, as to whether they were all post his marriage, Razzaq, 39, confessed that they all took place after he tied the knot.

Recently, the former Pakistan cricketer had claimed that he can make India’s Hardik Pandya the best all-rounder in the world.

"If I can coach him in the UAE, I can make him one of the best all-rounders, if not the best. If the BCCI wants to make him a better all-rounder, I will always be available," he added.

