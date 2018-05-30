Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against England in Lord's Test

Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the fine after the Sarfraz Ahmed-led side was ruled to be three overs short of their target when time allowances were taken into consideration



Sarfraz Ahmed

Pakistan have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their nine-wicket win over England in the opening Test of the two-match series at the Lord's on Sunday.

Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the fine after the Sarfraz Ahmed-led side was ruled to be three overs short of their target when time allowances were taken into consideration. In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

As such, Sarfraz has been fined 60 percent of his match fee, while his players have received 30 per cent fines. If Pakistan commit another minor over-rate breach in a Test within 12 months of this offence with Sarfraz as captain, it will be deemed a second offence by Sarfraz and he will face a suspension. Sarfraz pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth umpire Rob Bailey.

Also Read - Lord's Test: Pakistan Pack A Punch To Beat England By 9 Wickets

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever