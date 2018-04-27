Pakistan FM disqualified by court for holding UAE work permit

In an unanimous verdict, a three-member special bench of the Islamabad High Court ruled that Asif was not "truthful" and "honest" and disqualified him under Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution



Khwaja Asif

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif was yesterday disqualified from holding office by the high court here for concealing details of his UAE work permit while contesting polls in 2013, in another major blow to the ruling PML-N party ahead of the general elections.

In an unanimous verdict, a three-member special bench of the Islamabad High Court ruled that Asif was not "truthful" and "honest" and disqualified him under Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution.

