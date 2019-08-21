Pakistan gets snubbed again by France over Kashmir issue

international

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, in a telephonic conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi recalled France's constant position on Kashmir

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Paris: France has snubbed Pakistan's attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue by affirming its stance that it remains a bilateral matter and should be resolved by New Delhi and Islamabad through dialogue. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, in a telephonic conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday, "recalled France's constant position on Kashmir", which being that "it is up to the two countries (Indian and Pakistan), under the framework of their bilateral political dialogue, to resolve this dispute so as to establish lasting peace."

Drian called on the two countries to exercise restraint and de-escalate the tensions that have been simmering following the Indian government's move to Abrogate article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"France makes a call to the parties for restraint, de-escalation, and easing the situation. It is essential to abstain from any measure likely to aggravate tensions," a statement by French Foreign Ministry spokesperson read.

The statement is another blow to Pakistan that has made several failed attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue, even as it was snubbed at the United Nations Security Council, and told by the countries, including the United States, and Russia that the matter remains bilateral.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever