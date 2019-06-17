Pakistan government accidentally live-streams presser on Facebook with cat filter

international

The ministers were seen conducting the meet sporting pink ears, cute whiskers and a button nose- which left Netizens laughing out loud

Screenshot from Twitter

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan's political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had to face an embarrassing moment when they went live on Facebook to broadcast a government session. The provincial government Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accidentally turned on the 'Cat filter' when they were live-streaming a press meet. The incident led to a trend #BandaBilliBanaHuaHai on Twitter.

In the video, the ministers were seen conducting the meet sporting pink ears, cute whiskers and a button nose- which left Netizens laughing out loud.

You can't beat this! Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt's live presser on Facebook with cat filters.. ðÂÂ¹ pic.twitter.com/xPRBC2CH6y — Naila Inayat à¤¨à¤¾à¤¯à¤²à¤¾ à¤Âà¤¨à¤¾à¤¯à¤¤ (@nailainayat) June 14, 2019

According to KP government’s social media team we now have a cat in the cabinet #Filter pic.twitter.com/LNl7zwOfLU — Mansoor Ali Khan (@_Mansoor_Ali) June 14, 2019

Oh my, I literally have tears in my eyes.



Filter hata lo. Banda billi bana hua hai ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ https://t.co/reW5BNZOrB — shruti (@sacredeastwind) June 15, 2019

Dil tu bacha hay ji.... ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ

Social Media Team of KPK forgets to remove cat filter during Live Broadcast.#PTI #KPK #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/hJBuLb9RYB — Anam Hameed (@anamhameed) June 15, 2019

I propose all parliamentary proceedings around the world to be recorded with Cat Filters. Please start with the British Parliament! @HouseofCommons @UKHouseofLords @UKParliament https://t.co/7vAJRcEN3m — à¤Â à¤Âà¤¯ (@RuralHuman) June 15, 2019

WTH! KPK Minister turns into a kitty, apparently they uploaded live facebook video stream with cat filter on. Imagine their level of efficiency. HillariousðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/nO8SKJ8K0i — Mustafa Abdullah Baloch (@MustafaBaloch_) June 14, 2019

I was PMSing the whole day and then THIS happened! ðÂÂÂ #PTI #KPK https://t.co/ZMxDXu3kQM — Farigh Auqat (@farighauqat) June 15, 2019

So this happened today when PTI's SM team forgot to turn off the cat filter while live streaming a press conference on Facebook. @SAYousafzaiPTI looks kinda cute pic.twitter.com/IjjJrua7DL — Ahsan Hamid Durrani (@Ahsan_H_Durrani) June 14, 2019

However, one of the eagle-eyed viewers pointed out the gaffe and asked the administrators of the page to turn the cat filter off. Although it was switched off pretty quickly, it was enough for the ever-vigilant Twitterati to take screenshots and have fun at its expense.

Soon the twitter was flooded with memes and jokes about the gaffe. Many users even took a jibe at Imran Khan's party PTI for the error. People began joking “who let the cat out?"

Later, the party issued a clarification on Twitter about the press briefing which was held by KP’s Information Minister Shoukat Yousafzai. They called the gaffe as “a human error” and said, “All necessary actions have been taken to avoid such incidents in the future.”

Nevertheless, Twitterati had a field day today.