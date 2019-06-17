Search

Pakistan government accidentally live-streams presser on Facebook with cat filter

Updated: Jun 17, 2019, 18:30 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The ministers were seen conducting the meet sporting pink ears, cute whiskers and a button nose- which left Netizens laughing out loud

Screenshot from Twitter

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan's political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had to face an embarrassing moment when they went live on Facebook to broadcast a government session. The provincial government Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accidentally turned on the 'Cat filter' when they were live-streaming a press meet. The incident led to a trend #BandaBilliBanaHuaHai on Twitter.

In the video, the ministers were seen conducting the meet sporting pink ears, cute whiskers and a button nose- which left Netizens laughing out loud.

However, one of the eagle-eyed viewers pointed out the gaffe and asked the administrators of the page to turn the cat filter off. Although it was switched off pretty quickly, it was enough for the ever-vigilant Twitterati to take screenshots and have fun at its expense.

Soon the twitter was flooded with memes and jokes about the gaffe. Many users even took a jibe at Imran Khan's party PTI for the error. People began joking “who let the cat out?"

Later, the party issued a clarification on Twitter about the press briefing which was held by KP’s Information Minister Shoukat Yousafzai. They called the gaffe as “a human error” and said, “All necessary actions have been taken to avoid such incidents in the future.”

Nevertheless, Twitterati had a field day today.

